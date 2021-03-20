Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $225.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

