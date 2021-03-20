Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CATY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after purchasing an additional 454,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

