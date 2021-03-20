Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 621,852 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

