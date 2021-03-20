CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Ycg LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ycg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,116 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 5.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.23% of CBRE Group worth $47,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,393. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

