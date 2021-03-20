C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec cut C&C Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CCGGY opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. C&C Group has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

