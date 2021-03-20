Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $847,200. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.