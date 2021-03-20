Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.29. 1,116,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,235,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

