Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHNG. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,392,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,132. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

