Chardan Capital Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Price Target to $105.00

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $357.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

