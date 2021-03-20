Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,808,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.