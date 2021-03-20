Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

