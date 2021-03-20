Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,063 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

XT stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

