Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,694 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Olin by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Olin by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of OLN opened at $39.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

