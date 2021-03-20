Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 94,342 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,644.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 422,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 398,264 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.