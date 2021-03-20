Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

