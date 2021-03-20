Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $159.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

