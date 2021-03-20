Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.