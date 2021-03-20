Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $62.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock worth $9,518,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

