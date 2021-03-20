Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock worth $21,675,577. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

