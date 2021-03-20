Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 35 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $410.36 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.82 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

