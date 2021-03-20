Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 728 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 579,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,583,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 192,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,667.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.