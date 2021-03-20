Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of CVX opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

