Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.39.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. Chevron has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

