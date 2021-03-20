Chiliz Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and $1.81 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00051738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.43 or 0.00655208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034458 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,500 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

