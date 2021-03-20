China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYYHF opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

