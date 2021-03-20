Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 13,008 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of PFG opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

