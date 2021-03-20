Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

ES opened at $82.14 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

