Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.25 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

