Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.14 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 583,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

