Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $4.36 Million in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 106,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Insiders have sold 84,781 shares of company stock worth $3,658,359 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NNN opened at $42.48 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

