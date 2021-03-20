Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $243.26 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $248.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

