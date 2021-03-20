Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $350.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.21.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $330.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

