Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,342 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 440.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,114 shares of company stock worth $2,647,088. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

