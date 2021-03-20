Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE AL opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

