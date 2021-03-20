Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

