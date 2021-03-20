Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,777,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

