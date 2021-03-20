Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $773,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,033,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $200,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,055 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Intel by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

