Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $74.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $66.75.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

