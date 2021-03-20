Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after purchasing an additional 338,491 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $3,246,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $2,228,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

