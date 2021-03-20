Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 324,381 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,381 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

