Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

