Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,113 in the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

