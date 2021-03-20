Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.23 million to $135.10 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $91.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.49 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $851.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

NET traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,004. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cloudflare by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

