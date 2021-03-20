Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) dropped 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 1,534,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,197,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

