Color Platform Trading 95.9% Higher Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $821.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 95.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,689.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.00924191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.94 or 0.00371348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

