Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $52.80. 205,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,239. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

