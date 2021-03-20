Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Peter McGrath Purchases 1,574,175 Shares of Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) insider Peter McGrath bought 1,574,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$114,914.78 ($82,081.98).

Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Peter McGrath 2,500,000 shares of Comms Group stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.07.

Comms Group Company Profile

Comms Group Limited engages in the information and communication technology (ICT) business. The company provides hosted voice, data, enterprise networks, and cloud-based communication and communication enablement services to business customers. It offers SD-WAN technology that allows replacing expensive carrier-controlled MPLS networks with a public Internet-based solution; managed mobility services; cloud connect for any business that requires network access to connect to public cloud platforms; and enterprise-grade wireless LAN (WiFi) services.

