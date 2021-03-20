Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.57. 103,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,114. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.