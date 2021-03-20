Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paya is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.28 $66.48 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 66.33

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Paya.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Paya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

