Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 1,315,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,455,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $622.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Compugen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

